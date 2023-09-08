‘Nigerians’ Will Has Been Affirmed’ – Wike Reacts To Presidential Tribunal Judgement

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said the affirmation of the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election is a testament that the will of Nigerians has been upheld.

He also commended the justices of the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) led by Justice Haruna Tsammani for painstakingly delivering its judgment on the election.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday, the former Governor of Rivers State stated that he didn’t expect that the election would be overturned because the President won free and fair.

Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), congratulated President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for the victory and asked Nigerians to support the All Progressives Congress government.

The FCT Minister also urged the PDP’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, to join hands with the Tinubu administration.

He said: “Nigerians have spoken, and the court has affirmed it. I didn’t expect that the election would be overturned because the President won squarely.

“I am happy; it’s a moment of joy. I celebrate Mr. President, and I congratulate him and his Vice, Shettima, for the victory. also commend the judiciary. For the first time, as far as I am concerned, I have never seen what I saw yesterday (Wednesday).

“It opened the eyes of the public. I commend them. For sitting nothing less than 10 hours to deliver those judgments, you must have to commend them, painstakingly taking each time one by one. For me, it shows that our judiciary is improving.”