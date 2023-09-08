Tribunal Declares Gabriel Suswam As Winner Of Benue Northeast Senatorial District Election

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi, Benue State on Friday, declared the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Benue Northeast senatorial district, Gabriel Suswam winner of the polls.

The tribunal which sat for more than three hours sacked the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Emmanuel Udende from the Senate.

Suswam, a member of the 9th Senate, had lost his bid to return to the upper chamber of the National Assembly during the February 25, 2023 election.

The tribunal in its ruling expressed satisfaction that the petitioners have fulfilled the requirement of the law and judgment entered in their favour.