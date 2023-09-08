APC Reveals Real Reasons Behind Party’s Defeat In Osun Gov Polls

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed real reasons why it was defeated at the last governorship polls in the state.

Naija News reports that a committee set up by the Osun APC to investigate the causes of the party’s defeat at the last polls disclosed in its report that specific issues like indiscipline and anti-party activities were part of its loss.

The Chairman of the Committee, former Minister of Health Professor Isaac Adewole, said prominent issues include irregular payment of salaries, pension, and owing of a backlog of salaries.

The committee also mentioned the inappropriate handling of events after the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke and the subsequent nomination of a candidate for the by-election for the Osun-West Senatorial District in 2017 as part of the reasons.

Adewole, while presenting the report to Adegboyega Oyetola at the Tinubu-Shettima campaign office, Osogbo, on Friday, recommended the party should put measures in place to deal with indiscipline and to resolve imposition within its fold.

He stated, “Some of the critical enablers for the failure of the party in the governorship and presidential elections are disconnection between the government and the govern, poor leadership, irregular payment of salaries and pensions, poor reward system, imposition by party leaders, mismanagement of the event following the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke and the consequent nomination of a candidate for the Osun West Senatorial by-election in 2017.

“Other issues include indiscipline and anti-party activities, agitation of Osun West agenda, lack of commitment by party leaders and members, undue desire to grab money allocated to wards and units by leaders, ineffective use of the media to project achievements of the governor, inadequate preparation for election, poor election management and insecurity.”

The committee, in its recommendations, said a free hand should be allowed during the primary election to determine party candidate.

It also said there was a need for candidates who have lost elections to be reconciled, noting that indiscipline needed to be curbed during a primary election.

Part of the recommendations states that the party should not surcharge elected public officials to fund the party in line with the party constitution,

Responding, Oyetola pledged to review the recommendation to implement it to return the party to winning ways in the state.

“We have listened carefully to the report. The next step will be for the party to set up an implementation Committee which shall review the recommendations and take appropriate steps to implementing the recommendations without much ado.”