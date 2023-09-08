Ahmed Musa Dreams Of Playing In 2026 FIFA World Cup

Nigerian international, Ahmed Musa said his dream is to play for the Super Eagles during the 2026 FIFA World Cup which will be jointly hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

African countries will commence their qualification series for the world event in November 2023 with Ahmed Musa having high hopes that the Super Eagles will qualify for it even though they failed to qualify for the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Ahmed Musa who has been capped a record 108 times, making him the most capped footballer in the history of Nigeria’s national team, was not invited for the Super Eagles’ final 2023 AFCON qualification match due to an injury.

The match is against group A bottom-placed team Sao Tome and Principe and it is scheduled to kick off in Uyo at 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 10.

Even though he wasn’t invited for the AFCON qualification, Musa believes he will be invited when the 2026 World Cup qualification series commence in November this year.

“I hope to be back soon for the World Cup qualifiers,” Ahmed Musa said as quoted by the Punch.

“It’s my dream to play in another World Cup. I believe we have a squad that is equally determined to qualify.”

The 30-year-old Nigerian striker who made his debut for the Super Eagles at age 17, has scored 16 goals for the country.

He has played in two World Cups, 2010, and 2018, scoring at least a goal in each edition of the tournament.

Ahmed Musa is currently playing for the Turkish side Sivasspor. He has played 15 league matches without scoring a goal.