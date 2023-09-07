Popular Islamic Cleric, Abubakar Argungu Is Dead

The National leader of the Jama’atul Izalatil Bidi’a Wa’iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu, is dead.

Naija News gathered that the renowned Islamic scholar died on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital, after a brief illness.

The National Secretary of the organisation, Sheik Kabir Muhammad Haruna, confirmed the death of Sheik Argungu in a post via his verified Facebook page on Wednesday.

Haruna added that the late Argungun will be buried on Thursday according to Islamic rites, adding that a time for the burial will be announced in due course.

He wrote: “We are from God and unto Him we all return. Shiekh Abubakar Giro Argungu is dead.

“The deceased will be buried tomorrow, Thursday, according to Islamic rites. A time for the burial will be announced in due course.“