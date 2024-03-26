Gunmen Kidnap Islamic Cleric In Kogi

The Chief Imam of Iyara in Ijumu Local Government Area, Kogi State, Sheikh Quasim Musa, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

Naija News learnt that the Islamic cleric was kidnapped on Monday night outside his house in Ilukpa, Iyara headquarters of the Ijumu Local Government Area.

The gunmen reportedly stormed the community in a commando style and started shooting sporadically before taking the victim to an unknown destination.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya, said the Commissioner of the Police had ordered a search for the cleric.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police in Kogi State has deployed tactical team, PMF, quick response unit, Divisional Police, alongside local vigilantes and other security agencies to ensure that the Man is rescued unhurt.”

A family source who spoke to Daily Post under the condition of anonymity said they are yet to get any information from the kidnappers and urged Muslim faithful to pray for the release of the cleric.

The family source said, “Dear compatriot sons and daughters of Iyara land, it is sad to announce to you all that our community had its own share of the current insecurity bedevilling the nation on Monday 25th, March 2024.

“Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen stormed the House of the Chief Imam of Iyara land, Sheikh Quasim Musa, and kidnapped him after shooting sporadically.

“The religious leader was abducted at about 2200hrs after he came back from mosque and slept outside his house in Ilukpa, Iyara headquarters of Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

“This dastardly act is cowardice and unfortunate, happening to a Religious Leader in this Holy month of Ramadan. We use this medium to call on relevant authorities to ensure that he is released.

“You’re hereby requested to commence fervent prayers as for efforts being made to rescue him from kidnappers’ den to yield positive results in no distant time. Once again, you are all requested to pray for his safe return.”