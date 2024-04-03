Family Of Popular Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi Speaks On Purported Death

Advertisement

The family of famous Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman-Bauchi, has debunked media reports alleging that the cleric is dead.

Naija News learnt that reports made rounds online in the early hours of Wednesday that Usman-Bauchi, who is one of the leaders of the Sufism Tijjaniyya Movement in Nigeria, was dead.

Reacting to the publication, a family member of the cleric, Sanusi Dahiru, who spoke with journalists, said that the 97-year-old scholar is hale and hearty.

He urged people to disregard the death rumour while pleading with the Muslim faithful to continue praying for the cleric.

Advertisement

He said, “We spoke with him and he is very fine in Abuja this morning.

“Sheikh Dahiru-Bauchi will leave Abuja for Kaduna tomorrow (Thursday) for the closing ceremony of the annual Qur’an Tafsir, where he was represented by his son, Dr Sulumbai Dahiru.

“So, people and admirers should disregard the rumours that Sheikh Dahiru Usman-Bauchi is dead.

Advertisement

“He is still alive with good health despite old age and we urge the Muslim faithful to pray for the good health of the cleric.”

In other news, the Ondo State police command has arrested an Islamic cleric, Oluwafemi Idris, for unlawful possession of fresh human parts.

According to a police source who spoke with Vanguard, the suspected ritualist was arrested in a town, in the Akoko area of the state.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A statement released by the spokesperson for the state command, Funmi Odunlami, in Akure, said that police detectives got Intel on the activities of the suspect from a reliable source.

Odunlami added that the suspect, also known as Alfa kept the human parts in his house and intends to use it for ritual purposes.