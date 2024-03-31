Ondo Islamic Cleric Arrested With Fresh Human Parts

Advertisement

The Ondo State police command has arrested an Islamic cleric, Oluwafemi Idris, for unlawful possession of fresh human parts.

According to a police source who spoke with Vanguard, the suspected ritualist was arrested in a town, in the Akoko area of the state.

A statement released by the spokesperson for the state command, Funmi Odunlami, in Akure, said that police detectives got Intel on the activities of the suspect from a reliable source.

Odunlami added that the suspect, also known as Alfa kept the human parts in his house and intends to use it for ritual purposes.

According to him “the Police swung into action and apprehended the suspect.

“A search was conducted in his house at Akoko and the following human parts were found in his possession: human hands, three kidneys, three hearts, spine and tongue.

“The suspect claimed he is an Islamic cleric and some of the human parts were supplied by his friend an Alhaji who is also a cleric and one Samuel Kutelu while he supplied one Babatunde Kayode ( an Oluawo) 3 human heads.”

Odunlami added that “Oluawo and Babatunde Kayode have been arrested.”

She added that “Effort is on to arrest the other cleric who he claims sourced the human parts for him.”