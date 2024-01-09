Popular Oyo Islamic Cleric, Alaga Is Dead

A renowned Islamic cleric in Oyo State, Sheikh Abdulfatai Muhali Alaga, also known as Alfa Agba of Ibadanland, is dead.

Naija News learnt that Alaga died at age 80 due to illness, and his remains were buried at 4 pm on Tuesday, according to Islamic rites.

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in a statement on Tuesday, expressed his condolences to the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheik Abdulganiyu Agbotomokekere, and the Muslim Ummah in the state, mourning the demise of Alaga.

Makinde also sympathised with the immediate family of the Grand Mufti and prayed to Allah to grant repose to the soul of the late Alfa Agba.

Describing the deceased as a great cleric, who worked hard with others to foster the religious harmony being enjoyed in the state, Makinde said his death has left a huge vacuum among Muslims in the state.

The statement read, “I received the news of the death of the Grand Mufti of Ibadanland, Sheik Abdulfatai Alaga, this morning.

“I express my condolences to the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheik Abdulganiyu Agbotomokekere and the Muslim Ummah in Ibadanland on the death of Alfa Agba.

“I equally commiserate with his immediate family and pray to Allah SWT to grant him Aljanah Firdausi.

“Sheik Alaga worked hand in hand with the Chief Imam of Ibadanland and other top clerics to ensure the religious harmony we are enjoying in Oyo State since 2019 when I took office as governor.

“He will be greatly missed.”