Police Declare Islamic Cleric Wanted

The Bauchi State Police Command has declared an Islamic cleric in the state, identified as Idris Abdulazeez Dutsen Tanshi, wanted for alleged contempt of court.

Naija News learnt that the embattled Sheikh has been on trial since 2022 for alleged blasphemous remarks.

Other charges the cleric is facing, as filed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state and the Police at the Chief Magistrate Court, were “inciting public disturbance, insulting or inciting contempt of religious creed.”

In a Special Police Gazette Bulletin issued on Thursday, the command urged the public to arrest and hand over the cleric to the Police, adding a huge reward would be given to anyone who provides information about his whereabouts.

“If seen, arrest and hand over to the nearest police station or to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Bauchi State Command, or call 08151849417, 09048226246,” adding, “A handsome reward awaits any person(s) with information leading to his arrest.”

In other news, an Inspector, identified as Audu Omadefu, has been declared wanted for murder by the Anambra State Police Command.

Naija News reports that the command’s spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Ikenga urged members of the public to report to the nearest police station with information on the Inspector’s whereabouts.

Although details of the murder and when, where and how it was committed were not disclosed, the command assured all that any information given would be treated with the utmost confidentiality.