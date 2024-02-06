Police Inspector Declared Wanted For Murder

An Inspector, identified as Audu Omadefu, has been declared wanted for murder by the Anambra State Police Command.

Naija News reports that the command’s spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Ikenga urged members of the public to report to the nearest police station with information on the Inspector’s whereabouts.

Although details of the murder and when, where and how it was committed were not disclosed, the command assured all that any information given would be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

The statement read, “Anambra State Police Command hereby declares AP No. 362178, Inspector Audu Omadefu wanted for murder.

“The command urges any member of the public who sees the fugitive or has information on his whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or call the command’s control room number 07039194332 or the PPRO on 08039334002.

“Any information given in this regard shall be treated with utmost confidentiality.”

Meanwhile, an officer of the Nigeria Police Force and two civilians have been reportedly killed in a recent assault by Boko Haram terrorists in Yobe State.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Monday morning revealed that the attack happened in the Damaturu local government area of the state.

Furthermore, the terrorists reportedly set fire to the palace of the district heads of Kukareta along the Damaturu-Maiduguri Road.

It was gathered that the attacks occurred during the midnight hours on Saturday. Gunfire reportedly persisted until 2 am, causing a wave of shock throughout the police base situated 17km away from Damaturu, the capital of the state.

According to Leadership, eyewitnesses confirmed that the terrified villagers sought refuge in the nearby bushes as the assailants raided homes, pillaging food supplies and subsequently setting the houses ablaze.