Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan: APC’s Ohere Heads To Appeal Tribunal’s Verdict

The All Progressive Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Kogi Central in the Feb. 25 National Assembly poll, Abubakar Ohere, has vowed to appeal the judgement of the election tribunal that nullified his victory on Wednesday.

Naij News reported on Wednesday that the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kogi, on Wednesday ruled that Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was the winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial election held in February. It also invalidated the victory of Ohere.

Tribunal chairman Justice K. A. Orjiako delivered the unanimous judgment of the three-man panel, revealing that Ohere’s results were inflated in nine polling units in the Ajaokuta Local Government Area (LGA).

However, in his reaction to the verdict, Ohere has disclosed plans to appeal the verdict of the tribunal.

The APC chieftain, in a statement, said he was shocked at the judgement because he feels something doesn’t add up.

Ohere, while appealing to his supporters to keep their calm stated, “I feel strongly that the decision is contrary to Paragraph 15 of the First Schedule to the Electoral Act, 2022.

“As a matter of fact, I presented before the Tribunal through my team of lawyers, a decision of the Appellate Court which held that a respondent does not need to file a cross-petition to challenge votes in an election petition if the ground for challenging the election is the majority of lawful votes.

“While I am waiting for my team of lawyers to give me full details on the judgment, I urge all my supporters to be calm and peaceful as their mandate is not lost.

“I know that I have the option of appeal, which I shall exercise after due consultation with my lawyers.

“I am confident that we shall triumph at the next floor of justice by pointing to areas where we strongly disagree with the ruling. Your mandate shall be protected.”