It Is Obvious You Are Greatest Sufferer Of The Useless System – Dele Momodu Blasts ‘Thugs’

Nigerian journalist cum Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), chieftain, Dele Momodu, has slammed thugs of a political party attacking him on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Naija News reports that Dele, like many other political elites of the opposition parties, condemned the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgement that affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

However, the PDP chieftain is being attacked on X for his comment on the verdict and for choosing not to support Tinubu, who is also from the West like him.

Taking to his verified handle, Dele shared pictures of himself and Tinubu, stating that people attacking him for his comment on PEPT judgement are the greatest sufferers of the corrupt system they are struggling to defend unquestioningly.

He noted that it is always easy for some opposition politicians to join any government in power. However, they are bent on setting a new standard for the country and would kick against electoral malpractices.

He wrote: “I always wonder how the thugs on X often think they can bully everyone off their personal accounts when it is obvious they are the greatest sufferers of the useless system they struggle to defend blindly.

“All the countries we all wish to run to were made better through the huge sacrifices and excruciating pains of some opposition leaders. If it is about convenience, many of us would easily join any government in power but we must set new standards for our nation and kick against electoral malpractices.

“For me, it has nothing to do with who won or who lost but about the shambolic electoral process… It is my personal opinion and I stand by it. It would have been more convenient to defend my friend and Big Brother, but that’s not who I’m. It is a matter of principle…”