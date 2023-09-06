‘Constitution Was Deliberately Turned Upside Down’ – Dele Momodu Reacts To Presidential Tribunal Verdict

Publisher and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu has condemned the final outcome of the 2023 presidential election tribunal.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) platform on Wednesday evening, Momodu lamented that the constitution of Nigeria was brazenly and deliberately turned upside down.

He added that the outcome of the tribunal process should elicit pity and not anger.

He wrote: “I watched in utter amazement and wonderment how our Constitution was brazenly and deliberately turned upside down by those who lack a sense of history and care less about the verdict of history… What all men and women of good conscience should have for them is pity and not anger… NIGERIA SHALL BE FREE…”

Naija News recalls the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, 2023, presidential election, Bola Tinubu was affirmed as the rightful winner of the electoral process on Wednesday.

The Presidential Election Petitions Court on Wednesday gave the verdict.

The tribunal, while ruling on whether the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was right to return Tinubu as the duly elected by a majority of lawful votes cast, held that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar did not successfully prove his petition seeking to remove Tinubu from office.

The petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi was also struck out by the tribunal.