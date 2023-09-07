2023-2024 NPFL Season Postponed Again, See Why

The 2023-2024 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has been postponed for the second time in less than a month.

Initially, the 2023-2024 NPFL season was scheduled to kick off on August 26. But it was postponed because the league body wanted to install and test run new AI cameras for streaming of the league matches.

Afterward, fixtures for the matchday one were released barely a week ago and it was announced that the league will kick off on Saturday, September 9.

Afterward, nine out of the ten matches in matchday one were shifted by a week due to the AFCON qualifiers between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and São Tomé and Príncipe in Uyo at 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 10.

Hence, the 2023-2024 NPFL season curtain-raiser was supposed to be the game between Plateau United and 3SC in Ibadan this coming Saturday.

However, on Wednesday, September 6, barely three days to the commencement of the 2023-2024 NPFL season, it was confirmed that the league season has been postponed again. This time around, the new date has not been announced by the Nigeria Premier League board.

According to a letter the league body sent to all 20 clubs, the commencement of the league season was postponed due to sponsorship-related issues.

On the contrary, the chief operation officer of the league, Davidson Owumi said in a statement posted on the league’s Facebook page that everything was set for the commencement of the season but the kick-off had to be postponed due to NFF’s Annual General Meeting.

The statement read, “The board of the Nigeria Premier Football League has announced a postponement of the scheduled kickoff for the 2023/24 season citing the need to have members focus on the Annual General Meeting of the Nigeria Football Federation which is held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“We have everything set for the kickoff in Ibadan on Saturday but following representations from multiple stakeholders.”