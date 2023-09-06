Tribunal Sacks Kogi Senator Who Knelt Before Yahaya Bello, Orders Rerun

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State, has sacked Senator Jibrin Isah, popularly known as Echocho, the lawmaker representing Kogi East Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

The tribunal consequently ordered a rerun of the senatorial election that was declared to have been won by Isah, an ally of Governor Yahaya Bello, in 155 polling units in Kogi East.

The rerun will be contested between Isah of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Dr. Victor Adoji, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recently, Isah was seen in a viral video kneeling before Governor Bello to thank him for nominating Shaibu Abubakar-Audu, son of the late Abubakar Audu, for a ministerial position.

In the video, Bello told the lawmaker that Abubakar-Audu’s nomination was to reward his late father for his sacrifice.

“For all the sacrifices, I am rewarding Prince Abubakar Audu, for all his sacrifices too (probably referring to Shaibu, who was not visible in the video), I have no loss, I gain plenty.

“To God be the glory!” Bello had said.