Rivers Chiefs On The Run As Cultists List Them For Killing

The reports of cultists in Bodo city, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, compiling a list of traditional rulers to be killed has sent tension their way.

The development has seen traditional rules in the area scramble for safety.

According to Vanguard, between last week Monday and yesterday, gunmen killed three people and sacked many households.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Nwonyi Emeka, last weekend visited Bodo over the development and called for calm, but three days later, the cultists struck again, killing one.

A youth leader in the community, Justice Koozor, disclosed that the cultists invaded the community, on Tuesday under heavy gunfire and killed a youth.

He added that the cultists have taken over the community’s farmland and that people can no longer access their farms.

Koozor said, “This morning (yesterday), we were told that a cult group led by one Donkey and Sticky-John was coming. They came in this morning with their guns, parading around and shooting.

“They killed somebody, and nobody was able to go to the farm this morning. Many people are planning to pack out of the community because of insecurity.

“The boys came and killed people and ran into the bush. They are everywhere in the bush. Bodo is not at peace.”

However, the Vice-Chairman of the Bodo Council of Traditional Rulers, Mene Joseph Poiba, Head of the Bangha Dynasty, Bodo, expressed fears that the cultists were being sponsored to destroy the community.

Poiba said the cultists have a list of chiefs they want to kill, including himself, stating that the chiefs were in hiding at the moment.

He called on the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to urgently intervene in the development, noting that their farmlands have been taken over by cultists.

Poiba said, “This morning, we saw cult boys; they came and killed somebody. I suggest that the governor should intervene. Both women and men are in fear. We are in hiding. They are sending people to spoil our community.

“We are calling on the governor to set up a committee to investigate what is going on in Bodo. Some of our people, who are outside the community, are sponsoring these cultists to kill.

“Even, as I talk, my name is on the list of the people they want to kill. The names of all the traditional rulers are with the boys to kill. I beg the governor to come to our aid.”