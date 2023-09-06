Election Tribunal Sacks APC Senator, Issues Fresh Directive

The Senatorial Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Asaba, the Delta State capital, on Wednesday, has ordered the removal of the lawmaker representing Delta South, Senator Thomas Onowakpo.

Naija News reports that the tribunal Chairman, Justice Catherine Ogunsola, ruled that Onowakpo’s certificate of return be withdrawn.

The tribunal also ordered INEC to conduct a supplementary election in Warri South Local Government Area of the state within 90 days.

Recall that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Michael Diden, had approached the tribunal with his petition seeking the disqualification of the APC candidate.

He accused the Independent National Electoral Commission of not following the Electoral Act before declaring the APC winner of the election.

Speaking after the ruling, INEC counsel Clark Ekpebe said the electoral body would study the judgment, adding that they still have the option of an appeal.

He said, “The judgment has been given, and we will go home and study the judgment. We have been asked to withdraw his certificate of return and conduct a supplementary election within 90 days.

“We have 60 days in the 90 days. Don’t forget we have an option of appealing the case.”