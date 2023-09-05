‘We’re Prepared For Troublemakers’ – Police Issue Strong Warning Ahead Of Tribunal Judgement

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned anyone or a group of persons planning to cause trouble or crisis as a result of the outcome of the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Naija News reported that the tribunal had fixed September 6 as the date for the ruling in the petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement on Monday, the Court of Appeal Registrar, Umar Bangari, confirmed that the much-anticipated verdict is expected to be delivered on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Bangari disclosed that the court proceedings will be open to live broadcast by interested television stations, adding that everything has been put in place to ensure a hitch-free delivery of the judgment in the three petitions.

He added that adequate security had been put in place and that only the invited members of political parties and the general public would be allowed into the courtroom to avoid congestion and security breaches.

Responding to an inquiry from The Punch about security arrangements ahead of the tribunal ruling, the police authorities said adequate security has beefed up security across several states to ensure the safety of lives and property.

The spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, said it will not condone any unlawful action by troublemakers, adding that it will work with other security agencies to tackle troublemakers.

She said: “There won’t be a crisis in any part of the state as adequate security measures have been provided.

“We don’t harbour any fear, but we are prepared, and we will ensure that lives and property are protected before, during, and after the judgment.”