Tekno Started Afrobeat, Handed It To Davido, Others – Comedian Koffi

Nigerian comedian, Koffi Idowu Nuel, better known as Koffi, has claimed that singer, Augustine Miles Kelechi Okechukwu, also known as Tekno, created afro beats.

During a recent media chat with Galaxy TV, Koffi argued that Afro beats could not transition into the Western world not until Tekno introduced “samples and bounces” to it.

According to him, Tekno brought Afrobeat to Nigeria and handed it over to the likes of Davido, after releasing his song titled ‘Pana’.

He, however, said that Tekno didn’t get the recognition he deserved because he fell ill and didn’t utilise social media.

“Tekno is the man that created Afro beats. Beat me, fight me; I will defend it to the core.

“Before afro beats could crossed globally, everybody [artist] was just trying to find it [the appealing sound]. But you see those sampling sounds and then the bounces; it was Tekno who discovered it.

“He was the one that brought ‘Pana’ and did that very nice video, and people were like, ‘Okay, oh.’ Then he handed it over to Davido. ‘If’ and ‘Fall’ by Davido, it was Tekno that created it [the beat], and they were the first two [afrobeats] songs that really went global.

“And then he [Tekno] was the same man that, whilst he was not able to do his thing, gave up ‘Buga.’ He has contributed quietly in a lot of ways. But because he was ill and do not showcase his paying to social media, they relegated him,” he said.