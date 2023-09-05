Police Commission To Recruit 10,000 Personnel, Inaugurates Board

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Solomon Arase, has disclosed that plans for fresh recruitment are underway.

Arase said no fewer than 10,000 personnel would be recruited into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

He said the move was subject to presidential approval and is in line with fulfilling one of President Bola Tinubu’s campaign promises, Naija News learned.

The PSC boss on Monday said it was because of the recruitment exercise that the commission inaugurated an 11-member board to see to the recruitment.

He said members of the board, who were inaugurated at the commission’s headquarters, are mandated to determine and declare the available vacancies in the NPF that need to be filled up and draw up guidelines for every recruitment process in the Nigeria Police Force.

The board, he explained further, is also saddled with the responsibility of determining the online platform to be employed in the advertorials and recruitment of applicants and placement of advertorials on national dailies and other forms of information dissemination on the recruitment, among others.

Arase disclosed that the recruitment exercise would soon commence, adding that the task of recruiting qualified persons of good conduct and character is no doubt a difficult one but can be made easier through the cooperation and assistance of community leaders and traditional and religious institutions.

He said, “Every Nigerian who is desirous of Police Reforms in our dear country is, therefore, implored to assist the Board during the recruitment exercise by ensuring that the bad eggs in the society are not foist on the Board and/or allowed to surreptitiously get recruited into the NPF without alerting the Board through whistle-blowing.”

The newly inaugurated board is chaired by the Commissioner representing the South East zone at the PSC, Onyemuche Nnamani, and Olabode Akinbamilowo, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, will serve as the Secretary.

Other members of the board include the DIG Development Training Department of the police; Muhammed Magaji from Ministry of Police Affairs; Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, the Permanent Secretary of the PSC; Prof. Joseph Olowofela from FCC and Representative of Police Colleges, CP Hassan Yabanet.

Others are Yusuf Sanusi of the Recruitment Department of PSC Sani Usman Hada of ICT unit of PSC, Barr. Victoria Onyekwuluije of the Legal Department of PSC and DSP Ahanmisi Obehi of the Office of Chairman of PSC.

The PSC boss, however, warned the board against corruption in its entirety and its appearances, saying they should “strive like Caesar’s wife to be above board in the conduct of the recruitment exercise.”