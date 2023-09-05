‘I Was So Cruel To My Beautiful Ex-Girlfriends Despite Being Dear To Me’ – Ruger

Nigerian singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, has revealed he was very cruel to his ex-girlfriends despite being dear to him.

Naija News reports that the singer, in a viral video online, stated the story behind his song ‘Dear Ex’ off his debut album, ‘Ru The World’, was all about what happened to him.

Ruger said the song was inspired by the selfish relationships with his three estranged beautiful girlfriends who were dear to him, but he mistreated them.

He said, “Everything you hear on this album is like Everything that has happened to me. There is this particular song called ‘Dear Ex’ on my album, it’s about three relationships I was in at the same time.

“I was so cruel to these beautiful ladies and I didn’t let them go until I wanted them to go. You know, I was just steady go and come back and they were still waiting for me. I felt like I took advantage of it. The three of them were very dear to me.”

Popular Actress Speaks On Dating Singer Ruger

Meanwhile, Susan Pwajok has reacted to reports alleging that she was in a romantic relationship with Nigerian singer, Ruger.

This comes after the singer admitted last year via an Instagram post that he was dating actress Susan Pwajok after his initial denial on Clout Africa’s Clout Talk Concert 2.0.

His claim was trailed by disbelief on social media. He wrote: “So Susan Pwajok is my girlfriend. Y’all can get off her d*ck now, thank you.”

Retracting the statement while featuring on MTV Base Africa’s Let’s Get Chatty recently, Susan said her alleged affair with Ruger would remain a rumour until she mentioned that they were dating.

She said even if they were seen kissing, it was still a rumour until she confirmed that she was dating the singer.