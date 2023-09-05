Eric Bailly Complete Move From Manchester United To Besiktas

Ivorian defender Eric Bailly has completed his permanent move from Manchester United to Turkish club, Besiktas earlier today, September 5.

Eric Bailly who is not in the plans of coach Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford waited for a new club throughout the 2023 summer transfer window in the top five leagues but he ended up with no concrete offer.

After the window closed, one of the major leagues left for him was the Turkish league whose transfer window closes on September 15.

Fortunately for the Ivory Coast international who spent last season on loan at Marseille, Besiktas decided to rescue Eric Bailly from Old Trafford by offering him a season contract which he gladly signed.

Bailly was the first player United’s former manager Jose Mourinho brought in from Spanish La Liga club Villarreal in June 2016.

Unfortunately for the 29-year-old defender, injury issues forced him to take the backseat at Manchester United and left the club after making just 113 appearances and scoring one goal.

The last time Eric Bailly played a competitive match for Manchester United was in December 2021 against Burnley. The match ended 3-1 in favour of United.

Bailly is the second United player to relocate to Turkey after Fred signed for Fenerbahce in August 2023.

A statement from the Turkish side read: “Our club has reached an agreement with Manchester United for the final transfer of Ivorian defender Eric Bailly.

“We wish Eric Bailly, who we believe will provide important services to our club, great success with our glorious jersey, and present it to the public with our respect.”