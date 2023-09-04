Video: ‘Ogun State Is Totally Without Government’ – Sowore

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore, has claimed that Ogun State is totally without government.

Naija News reports that the Human Rights Activist made this known in a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Sowore also shared a video showing the deplorable road in Ogun state during a visit to Sango-Otta.

According to him, the condition of the state shows it is without government and should be categorised by the United Nations as an ungoverned space.

He captioned the video, “I was in Sango-Otta, Ogun state yesterday, Ogun state is totally without government. It should be categorised by the @UN as an Ungoverned Space.”

Sowore Fumes As DSS Stops Him From Visiting Nnamdi Kanu

Meanwhile, Omoyele Sowore has disclosed that the Department of State Service (DSS) stopped him from visiting the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Sowore lamented that he was unable to gain access to Kanu after the agitator invited him.

The activist stated that he spent hours at the DSS headquarters in Abuja on Thursday and was not allowed to see him.

He revealed that it is the second time the DSS has refused to grant him access to Kanu.

Sowore noted that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has continued to demonstrate intolerance towards lawful agitation for self-determination.

He insisted that Tinubu’s administration is not different from that of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.