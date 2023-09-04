September 6: ‘Two Things Tribunal Judgement Will Do To Nigerians’ – Kenneth Okonkwo Reveals

Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has said the final judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) on petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the 2023 presidential election will determine the fate of Nigerians.

Naija News earlier reported that the Court of Appeal Registrar, Umar Bangari, confirmed that the much-anticipated verdict would be delivered on Wednesday, September 6th.

Speaking further, Bangari disclosed that the court proceedings will be open to live broadcast by interested television stations.

Bangari stated that everything has been put in place to ensure a hitch-free delivery of the judgment in the three petitions.

He added that adequate security had been put in place and that only the invited members of political parties and the general public would be allowed into the courtroom to avoid congestion and security breaches.

Reacting to the development, Kenneth Okonkwo, in a post shared on X, formally known as Twitter, said the judgement will have consequences on democracy and social justice in Nigeria, Africa and the entire world.

The Nollywood actor said the final PEPT judgement would also determine if Nigerians would continue mourning over the declaration of Bola Tinubu as President or would experience joy.

He wrote: “The anticipated judgment of the PEPC on the 6th of September, 2023, will have ramifications and consequences on democracy and social justice in Nigeria, Africa, and the entire world.

“It will determine whether Nigeria will continue to mourn as it has been mourning since March 1st, when INEC declared its candidate, the winner, or whether joy will come to Nigerians after all. All eyes are on the judiciary for justice, not judgement. In God, we trust.”