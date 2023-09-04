Photos: Tribunal Resumes Sitting In Kaduna As PDP Gov Candidate Attends

The Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal resumed its sitting on Monday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the last elections, Isa Ashiru was present at the resumed hearing, Naija News reports.

It would be recalled that Ashiru is challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Governor Uba Sani as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking about his expectations, Ashiru via his X (formerly known as Twitter) account on Monday, expressed optimism that the tribunal would rule in his favour.

He wrote: “The Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal resumed its sitting today, I am at the Kaduna State High Court to observe the proceedings. Today’s sitting is strategic as we get closer to reclaiming the mandate of the good people of Kaduna State.”

Southern Kaduna Muslims Make Fresh Allegation Against Gov Uba Sani

A Muslim group in Kaduna State has accused Governor Uba Sani of marginalization in his appointments so far across the local government areas of the state.

The religious group noted that out of 17 appointments by the incumbent administration, only three were given to Southern Kaduna Muslims.

It described the development as a glaring marginalization and exclusion of the Muslim population of Southern Kaduna despite their reported support for Governor Sani during the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The religious group under the guise of the Muslim Youth Foundation of Southern Kaduna (MYFOSKA), asserted that Muslims from other parts of the state have been adequately rewarded with appointments despite voting for opposition parties.

Naija News reports that the group, however, appealed to Governor Sani for fair representation in political appointments in his government.