PHOTOS: First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Hosts Labour Minister In Aso Rock

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has received the Minister of State for Labour, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

Mrs Tinubu received the former Abia lawmaker on Monday at her office at the State House, Abuja, according to a statement issued by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi.

Remi Tinubu Pays Tribute To Victims Of UN Building Bombing

Meanwhile, the First Lady has remembered and honoured the victims of the terrorist attack on the United Nations (UN) building in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Naija News recalls that Boko Haram terrorists, on August 26, 2011, attacked the UN building in Abuja and detonated a bomb that killed more than 20 persons, including 12 UN staff members.

Speaking after laying a wreath in honour of the victims on Wednesday, Mrs Tinubu said she longed for a world where terrorism and its severe impacts on society are effectively combatted.

The First Lady said the global community must channel more energy towards fostering peace, promoting dialogue and fighting the forces of hatred and division.