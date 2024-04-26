FG Announces Scheme To Generate 2.5 Million Jobs

The Nigerian Federal Government’s initiative, the Labour Employment Enhancement Programme (LEEP), is slated to generate 2.5 million job openings.

This revelation was made by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, during Thursday’s pre-inaugural ceremony for the LEEP in Abuja.

She emphasized the importance of equipping the Nigerian workforce with essential tools and opportunities to thrive in the digital age, highlighting the rapidly evolving global landscape.

The minister highlighted that the LEEP aimed to achieve zero hunger, zero poverty, economic growth, and the creation of decent jobs through six strategic initiatives.

“The LEEP vision is to train and equip 2.5 million people.

“In Nigeria, youth unemployment remains a pressing issue, with over 13 million young people currently unemployed.

“According to recent statistics, initiatives like LEEP are crucial in providing young people access to training, employment opportunities, and entrepreneurial support.

“This will address the challenge of youth unemployment and promoting social inclusion.

“The initiative is a comprehensive strategy to address key challenges facing our workforce, such as job creation, skills development and migration control,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has raised concerns about the surge in fake job advertisements within the oil and gas fields across West Africa.