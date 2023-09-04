Fani-Kayode Names 11 Leaders Who Have Ruled African Countries For 347 Years

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has named eleven leaders who have collectively ruled different African countries for a total of 347 years in the name of democracy.

In a post via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, Fani-Kayode said all these African leaders have been in power for years and described their stay in office as African wonder.

The former minister said Paul Kagame of Rwanda has been in power for 23 years, Paul Biya of Cameroons has been in power for 42 years, while Teodoro Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea has ruled the country for 43 years.

Fani-Kayode added that Dennis Nguesso of Congo has been in power for 38 years, Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea has been president for 30 years, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has been in power for 37 years, and Alhassan Ouattara of Ivory Coast has ruled for 13 years.

The controversial politician added that Gnassingbe Eyadema of Togo ruled for 38 years, his son Faure Eyadema of Togo has been in power for 18 years, Omar Bongo of Gabon ruled for 42 years, and his son Ali Bongo has been in power for 14 years.

He wrote: “Consider the fact that just 11 men, namely Paul Kagame of Rwanda (23 years), Paul Biya of Cameroons (42 years), Teodoro Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea (43 years), Dennis Nguesso of Congo (38 years), Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea (30 years), Yoweri Museveni of Uganda (37years), Alhassan Ouattara of Ivory Coast (13 years), Gnassingbe Eyadema of Togo (38 years), his son Faure Eyadema of Togo (18 years), Omar Bongo of Gabon (42 years) and his son Ali Bongo of Gabon (14 years) collectively ruled different African countries for a total of 347 years in the name of democracy!

“This is what can best be described as AFRICAN WONDER!“