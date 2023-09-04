Charly Boy Sends Message To ‘Obidients’ As Tribunal Fixes Wednesday For Judgement On Peter Obi, Atiku’s Petitions Against Tinubu

Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has reacted following the confirmation that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal is set to deliver the final judgement on petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that the Labour Party (LP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), as well as their presidential candidates, had petitioned the tribunal seeking to nullify the election of President Tinubu the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 presidential election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Naija News earlier reported that in an interview with Channels Television on Monday, the Court of Appeal Registrar, Umar Bangari, confirmed that the much-anticipated verdict is expected to be delivered on Wednesday, September 6th.

Speaking further, Bangari disclosed that the court proceedings will be open to live broadcast by interested television stations.

Bangari stated that everything has been put in place to ensure a hitch-free delivery of the judgment in the three petitions.

He added that adequate security had been put in place and that only the invited members of political parties and the general public would be allowed into the courtroom to avoid congestion and security breaches.

Sharing a copy of the Tribunal press statement on X, formally known as Twitter, Charly Boy questioned LP supporters on their readiness for the judgement.

He wrote: “Fellow Obidient’s. The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) will on Wednesday the 6th of September 2023 deliver its judgement on our Petition as stated in the letter below…………

Statement from the Presidential Election Petition Court. Are We Ready?”