Insecurity: Katsina Govt Disburses N20 Million To Families Of Security Agents

The Katsina State Government, on Saturday, September 2, 2023, disbursed N20 million to families of some security operatives who died in the state in their fight against bandits.

While addressing the families of the deceased and those who sustained degrees of injuries while protecting the state in their various capacities, Governor Malam Dikko Radda, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdullahi Garba Faskari, said the gesture was part of his campaign promises to fight insecurity and also to ameliorate the suffering of the victims.

Naija News understands that no fewer than 33 families of security operatives including vigilantes, army and police, benefited from the state government’s gesture.

Governor Radda, in his address, reassured of his administration’s commitment towards fighting insecurity and criminalities across the state.

He further said that some members of the public who sustained injury during bandits’ attacks across the affected areas would also benefit.

Earlier in his address, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on victims of banditry and IDPs, Alhaji Sa’idu Ibrahim Danja, said each of the deceased vigilantes’ families would receive a cheque of N500,000.

He added that ten injured vigilantes and police personnel would also get N250,000 each, while the family of military personnel who also lost his life received N1 million.

In his remarks, the state’s Commander of Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Malam Salisu Rabo Kurfi, thanked the government, saying the support could not have come at a better time.