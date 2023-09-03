Edo: Obaseki Speaks On PDP’s Victory In LG Election

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki on Sunday reacted to the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the local government election held on Saturday.

According to Obaseki, the performance of the PDP in the election shows the dominance of the party.

He further stated that the outcome of the election was a reflection of the wish of the majority of the Edo people.

Obaseki stated this while addressing newsmen at the Diocese of Benin (Anglican Communion), St. Peter’s Anglican Church, during the 15th memorial thanksgiving service of his father, the late Pa Roland Oni Obaseki.

The governor, who was in the company of the Secretary to Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq. and Oredo Local Government chairman-elect, Dr. Tom Obaseki, and other top government functionaries, applauded the people of the state as there was no violence recorded during the electioneering process.

He said, “We have a situation room where we monitored the election process across the state and want to thank the people. You can see that we are democratically mature in Edo State, in terms of the way the election was conducted.

“I was surprised at the diligence of the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission. I went around and saw the number of polling units mounted by EDSIEC and the various electoral officers in the three metropolitan local government areas and it was quite impressive.

“The turnout was fair as expected and it shows that we can conduct elections without disrupting economic and social activities.

“The people voted and went about their various activities for the weekend. Overall, I believe we have done well. It was a free and fair election. The mass participation and dominance of the PDP as a party in the State were clearly exhibited in this election.

“I have not seen an election that has not been challenged even the one in America was challenged. That is why provisions are made in the law and in the process; for tribunals to review and adjudicate on cases and complaints from contestants.

“Overall, the evidence is overwhelming as PDP campaigned in this LG election as if it was a major national election. I went with them around the 18 local government areas of the State and Councillors campaigned vigorously across various wards across the State but I didn’t see too much of the opposition parties and I am not surprised at the results from the election.

“There was no violence and this shows that the election result is a reflection of the wish of the Edo people.”