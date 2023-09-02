Burna Boy’s Parents Celebrate 33rd Wedding Anniversary

The parents of multi award winning singer, Burna Boy, Samuel and Bose Ogulu, are celebrating their wedding anniversary, today, September 2nd, 2023.

The mother of the singer, Bose, took to her social media handle on Saturday to share pictures celebrating her 33rd wedding anniversary.

The 55-year-old share photos of her and her husband, Samuel Ogulu.

“33 years & still counting. Happy anniversary to us,” the woman fondly called Mama Burna captioned her post

Bose is the manager to her son who has come under criticism in recent times over his comment about Afrobeat having no substance.

Bose’s father Benson Idonije was the manager of the late Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Burna Boy Has Not Done Anything That Can Be Remotely Described As Great

Meanwhile, veteran Nollywood actor, Patrick Doyle, recently trashed the achievement of Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy, in the music industry.

Naija News reports that this comes a few days after the singer, who prides himself as the ‘African Giant’, said many Nigerians do not know his worth.

The contribution of the ‘Last Last’ crooner in the Nigerian music space cannot be overemphasized, and he has consistently broken records both locally and internationally.

However, in a post via Facebook, Patrick Doyle said Burna Boy and his colleagues should ascribe the credit for their feats to great musicians who paved the way for them.

The movie star said that Burna has not done anything by himself that can be remotely described as outstanding because he and other Nigerian singers are recipients of the past musicians.

Doyle added that Nigerian singers need to be humble and respectful of their diligent predecessors like SunnyAde, Fela Anikulapo, Majek Fashek, Ik—Dairo and many others who paved the way from the ’60s to the 2000s.