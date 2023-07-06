Video: I Know The Reason You Are Angry – Ibiyeomie Replies White Garment Churches After 14 Days Ultimatum

The Founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie has replied white garment churches over his comment on their religious practices.

Naija News recalls that Ibiyeomie had stated that he hates white garment churches because they often manipulate people spiritually.

His statement was greeted with heavy backlash from the churches and a cleric subsequently urged the Port Harcourt-based pastor to apologise within 14 days or he would visit their God.

The cleric said: “I am saying that I want to speak to Mr or Pastor David Ibiyeomie, I am a Bonafide celestial prophet. But what he said to we the celestials, he really made a terrible mistake and as a man of God, we are expecting him within that 14 days that supreme evangelist speak against him to apologize. If he did not, this is not a word of threat, he will visit our God.”

Replying to the backlash, Ibiyeomie stated that the churches were angry with him because he knows their secret.

He maintained that the wickedness in the white garment churches is unbearable.

The clergyman claimed that he was also deceived by them in the past.

Watch the video below,