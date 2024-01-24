You Will Never Come Out Of Poverty If You’re Getting Paid For Rendering Service In Church – Pastor Ibiyeomie

The General Overseer of Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has asserted that those paid for service rendered in Churches will never be wealthy.

Naija News reports that the clergyman made this known during a sermon in his Church.

In the viral video, Ibiyeomie specifically pointed at Church drummers, stressing that getting paid for rending such service will amount to poverty.

According to him, the blessing of someone can stop when they start earning from the Church, and such people will never get rich or rise above what they are being paid.

In his words, “Some churches pay members to beat the drums. That’s the reason they are doing it. If you are hearing me anywhere in the world and they pay you for rendering service in Church, I tell you, you will never come out of poverty. Thou shall serve the lord your God, and He shall bless your bread and water.

Story continues below advertisement

“So the moment you serve God, and they pay you, the blessing stops. And the blessings of God maketh rich, so you will just remain at the level that they are paying you, and you will never rise. That is why you see drummers who receive money from Church never get rich.”