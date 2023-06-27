David Ibiyeomie Will Visit Our God In 14 Days If…- White Garment Prophet Speaks Doom Over Pastor

A white garment prophet has issued a warning to the founder of the Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie over his allegations against white garment churches and its prophets.

Recall that Pastor Ibiyeomie had in a video that went viral on social media explained why he doesn’t like white garment churches.

Naija News reports that Pastor Ibiyeomie in the viral video said “Do you know why I hate white garment churches, people don’t know why I hate them. If you know what they do you will never like them. They can take your surname and put it inside a bottle of gin and make incantations.”

“That’s how they do it. All these yeye prophets. They will take the name of somebody and put it inside the local gin and read all those demonic Psalms in it,” Ibiyeomie added.

However, reacting to Ibiyeomie’s allegations, a man who identified himself as a ‘bonafide celestial prophet’ during a recent sermon, alleged that the Salvation Ministries founder made a “terrible mistake” and they expect him to tender an apology to the effect.

He added that failure to do this, will lead to Ibiyeomie visiting their God.

The cleric said:“I am saying that I want to speak to Mr or Pastor David Ibiyeomie, I am a Bonafide celestial prophet. But what he said to we the celestials, he really made a terrible mistake and as a man of God, we are expecting him within that 14 days that supreme evangelist speak against him to apologize. If he did not, this is not a word of threat, he will visit our God.”