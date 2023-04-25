‘If You Find A Wife In Nightclub, Forget It, That’s A Demon’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie

The general overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has claimed nightclub is not a place to find a wife.

Naija News reports that the popular Port Harcourt-based clergyman made the assertion during a church service.

According to him, any wife or husband married from the club is automatically a demon as both parties are heading towards hell fire.

Pastor Ibiyeomie added that a wife is only found in the church as he uses a bible reference to back up his claims.

Pastor Ibiyeomie Bans Members From Having S3x

Meanwhile, Pastor David Ibiyeomie recently banned his followers from enjoying their marital rights during the twenty-one-day fasting.

Naija News understands that Pastor Ibiyeomie declared a 21-day fasting and prayer for the church. In lieu of this, he ordered married couples in the church to avoid s3x until the end of the spiritual exercise.

Speaking during the church’s Sunday thanksgiving service for the year 2023, Pastor Ibiyeomie told his congregation that physical intimacy would not be allowed during the period of fasting, stating that abstinence from s3x for only three weeks will not kill anyone.

Giving Bible references to back his claims, the cleric read recommended 1 Corinthians 7:5 for the couples.