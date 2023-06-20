Why I Hate White Garment Churches – Ibiyeomie

The General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie has expressed his dislike for white garment churches.

According to the Port Harcourt-based pastor, he hates the churches because they manipulate the destinies of people.

He lamented that if people knew what such churches do, they would never like them.

The clergyman insisted that white garment church officials use demonic psalms and rituals to alter children’s destinies, hence the reason children start acting in ways they never had before.

He continued by describing how someone’s name might be placed in a bottle of gin, and a prophet could then start reciting incantations until that person becomes intoxicated and start behaving in a strange way.

He said; “Do you know why I hate white garment churches, people don’t know why I hate them. If you know what they do you will never like them. They can take your surname and put it inside a bottle of gin and make incantations…”

Watch the video below,