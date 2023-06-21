David Ibiyeomie Berated For Talking Down On White Garment Churches

A white garment church cleric, Prophet Gabriel Evans has berated General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie over his dislike for white garment churches.

Naija News reports earlier that the Port Harcourt-based pastor, had disclosed that he hates white garment churches because they manipulate the destinies of people.

He lamented that if people knew what such churches do, they would never like them.

The clergyman insisted that white garment church officials use demonic psalms and rituals to alter children’s destinies, hence the reason children start acting in ways they never had before.

He continued by describing how someone’s name might be placed in a bottle of gin, and a prophet could then start reciting incantations until that person becomes intoxicated and start behaving in a strange way.

Reacting to the prominent pastor’s statement, Gabriel Evans in a video shared on social media accused the clergyman of deviating from Jesus’ message which is “love”.

Prophet Evans, who stated that the word “hate” shouldn’t be coming from a top pastor Ibiyeomie, stressed that they’ve not categorized Pentecostal churches as frauds with the actions of some of their pastors.

He also warned Ibiyeomie not to throw stones if he lives in a glass house.

The white garment church cleric also averred that the founders of their churches are Africans and what most Pentecostal churches are trying to do is recolonise them.

He also said that 80 per cent of David Ibiyeomie’s church members attended white garment churches in the past, while 70 per cent of them still come back for miracles.