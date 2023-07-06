IGP Takes Fresh Action, Disbands Police Team That Crushed Man With Car In Edo State (Photo)

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has ordered the disbandment of the team of Police officers responsible for running over a citizen at Ekpoma, Edo State.

The IGP also ordered the operatives involved to face disciplinary charges and administrative procedures.

This was made known in a statement on Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi while giving an update on the matter.

Naija News recalls the Police team on Thursday, June 29, crushed a handcuffed man with a vehicle.

The disturbing video of the incident showed the man was seen lying down in front of the car while other people surrounded the vehicle and suddenly, the driver put the car into motion.

While those standing by attempted to halt the car’s movement, the driver continued and ran over the man.

Hours after the ugly incident, the men were arrested and the IGP ordered the affected officers to report at the Force headquarters in Abuja on Monday for further action.

Giving further updates on Thursday, Adejobi disclosed that the IGP has taken fresh actions against the erring officers.

He said in the statement that “In a bold move to address the unprofessional conduct of some Police Officers attached to the Edo State Police Command who were responsible for running over a citizen at Ekpoma, the Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, has taken the decisive action of disbanding the team forthwith. This step aims to regularize and standardize police operations in the axis; and restore public trust in the Police Force.

“Additionally, the operatives involved are currently facing disciplinary charges and administrative procedures. This move underscores the commitment of the IGP to hold officers accountable for their actions which will never be tolerated in the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Inspector-General of Police reiterates his commitment to ensuring the highest standards of professionalism and ethics, while urging members of the public to always cooperate with Police Officers in the discharge of their statutory duties.”