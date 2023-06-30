Force PRO Reacts As Police Crush Man With His Car In Edo State

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi has called for urgent action after the disturbing video of a Police officer in Edo State crushing another man with his car went viral on the internet.

In the video making the rounds on social media, a yet-to-be-identified policeman was seen in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Sienna car as he crushed another man with his vehicle.

Though the circumstances that resulted in the action are not immediately clear, the man was seen lying down in front of the car while other people surrounded the vehicle and suddenly, the driver put the car into motion.

While those standing by attempted to halt the car’s movement, the driver continued and ran over the man.

The man is said to be battling for his life at a hospital.

Reacting to the incident, the Force PRO said what happened is simply unbelievable, strange, and ‘unpolice.’

He added that the Edo State Police Commissioner has been contacted and urgent action needs to be taken on the matter.

He wrote: “This is unpolice. I dont think a normal human being can do this. To crush a man with a car? This is unbelievable. I have personally contacted the CP Edo on this. We need to take urgent action on the matter. It’s strange to me as a person.”