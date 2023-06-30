IGP Takes Action Against Policemen Who Crushed Citizen With Car In Edo State

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has summoned some policemen of the Edo State Command over an incident in which they ran a vehicle over a citizen.

The IGP ordered the affected officers to report at the Force headquarters in Abuja on Monday for further action.

Egbetokun who condemned the action of the policemen which occurred in Ekpoma, Edo State urged members of the public to remain calm and law-abiding as the Police authorities handle the matter.

The affected officers had earlier been arrested and detained in Edo.

The action taken was made known in a statement on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi which reads: “The Ag. Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, has condemned the disturbing incident where a police team ran a vehicle over a citizen on Thursday June 29, 2023 at Ekpoma, Edo State.

“The IGP has, therefore, directed the erring policemen, who have been in detention in Edo State, to report to the Force Headquarters Abuja on Monday for further action. Members of the public, particularly the people of Ekpoma, are implored to remain calm as the present leadership of the NPF will not condone such an act of unprofessionalism and illegality.”

Earlier, Naija News reported that the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi has called for urgent action after the disturbing video of a Police officer in Edo State crushing another man with his car went viral on the internet.

In the video making the rounds on social media, a yet-to-be-identified policeman was seen in the driver’s seat of a car as he crushed another man with his vehicle.

Though the circumstances that resulted in the action are not immediately clear, the man was seen lying down in front of the car while other people surrounded the vehicle and suddenly, the driver put the car into motion.

While those standing by attempted to halt the car’s movement, the driver continued and ran over the man.

The man is said to be battling for his life at a hospital.

Reacting to the incident, the Force PRO said what happened is simply unbelievable, strange, and ‘unpolice.’