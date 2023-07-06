Adamu Should Resign As APC National Chairman – Igbokwe

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has called on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to resign from his position.

Igbokwe stated this following the disagreement between Adamu and the leadership of the National Assembly over the appointment of the principal officers of the parliament.

Speaking with Daily Trust on Wednesday, Igbokwe said it is high time the national chairman was eased out because he could no longer be trusted.

He said it was wrong for the party’s chairman to have publicly dismissed the list of the principal officers which the president, who is the leader of the party, must have endorsed.

Igbokwe said the national chairman had shown that he cannot be trusted when he attempted to choose the former Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, as the party’s presidential candidate.

He said, “He was supposed to have been removed that time when he supported Ahmed Lawan but APC managed the matter. We can’t trust him.”

The former spokesman of APC in Lagos said even if Adamu was not satisfied with the list of principal officers released, he should not have made it public.

“In all honesty, we can’t trust him again. He was managed for us to come out of the election. Now is the time to ease him out but I know Asiwaju knows what to do,” he added.