Tinubu: What Would Have Happened To APC If Osibanjo Got Party Ticket – Joe Igbokwe

Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Drainages, Joe Igbokwe, has described the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, as enemy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over his claim that Nigeria is worse off for not having someone like Yemi Osinbajo as president.

Recall that Osinbajo had in May 2022, contested against the President-elect, Bola Tinubu; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and others for the APC presidential ticket.

Naija News reported that Sanusi, while speaking on Monday at the virtual launch of the book: “Osinbajo Strides: Defining Moments of an Innovative Leader,” said Osinbajo would have been a fantastic President if he was President-elect.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor said Nigeria lost by not electing Osinbajo as its president and that the country will be worse off for not having someone like him as the leader.

According to Sanusi, Osinbajo was one of the government officials in the current administration willing to debate any matter and yield a superior argument.

Sanusi, however, expressed hope that the vice president will be available to serve, advise and put in his best for the country in the incoming government.

Reacting to this, Joe Igbokwe, in a post via his Facebook page on Wednesday, countered the former CBN Governor.

According to Igbokwe, the ruling party would have lost the February 25 presidential election to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, if Osinbajo had clinched the ticket.

He wrote, “Enemies of APC are talking. If Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had not been on the ballot, APC would have lost to Atiku’s PDP by 12 noon on that day.”