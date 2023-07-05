State President Tinubu Is Likely To Nominate Minister of Finance From Revealed

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is reportedly nursing the idea of nominating a minister of finance from Lagos State.

Naija News reports that Tinubu is expected to forward the names of his ministerial nominees to the Senate on or before July 28, when he will be completing his 60 days in office.

Some bigwigs in the All Progressives Congress (APC), including former governors and ex-ministers are already jostling for ministerial appointments under President Tinubu’s administration.

A Lagos-based lawyer, Wale Adeagbo, during an interview with Legit, said he is privy to information from a reliable source that Lagos will likely produce the minister of finance.

He said, “The minister of finance is likely going to be from Lagos. A very powerful APC Chieftain from Ikorodu disclosed so”.

What Tinubu Discussed With Bank Of America Officials

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday in Abuja, said Nigeria is on the right track but needs all the help it can get.

The President according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, Dele Alake made the declaration when he hosted a delegation from the Bank of America.

Tinubu expressed optimism about his administration’s ability to surmount the obstacles that confront the nation, stating that Nigeria not only has the means to thrive but also has a responsibility to lead the rest of the African continent to success.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to reforms that would engender the sustainable growth and development of the country.