New Cat: I Have Been In The Industry Before Most Of Your Favorites – Spyro

Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, with the stage name Spyro, has claimed that he is not a newbie in the music industry.

The singer stated that contrary to what some people think, he is older in the music industry than most Nigerian artiste.

Spyro disclosed this via his Instagram page on Tuesday.

He shared a post that partly read, “It is funny how a lot of pple think I’m a new cat *lol. I have been here way before most of your faves.”

The ‘Who’s Your Guy’ crooner, who attached a clip and art cover of his throwback songs to the post, explained that he wanted to take over from the late Dagrin before he later converted from rapping to singing.

He revealed that he did a collaboration with Tiwa Savage as far back as 2010 when he was still a rapper known as “Freeze.”

Spyro also said that he collaborated with the late Sound Sultan in 2014.

“Recorded my first collaboration in 2014 with the late Sound Sultan and been grinding since then till God picked my call this year,” he stated.