Josh Maja Becomes Clubless After Leaving Bordeaux

Nigerian striker Josh Maja has left French club Bordeaux days after his contract with the French Ligue 2 club expired on July 1.

In the 2022-2023 season, the 24-year-old Maja led the team’s push to gain quick re-entry into Ligue 1, scoring 16 goals in the second tier as the club narrowly missed promotion.

Naija News gathered that the contract between Josh Maja and Bordeaux included an automatic renewal option that would have been activated if Bordeaux had won the Ligue 2 championship and gained promotion to Ligue 1.

Despite Bordeaux owner Gerard Lopez’s claim that they intended to keep Maja until the 2023–24 season, lingering negotiations between the two parties officially collapsed on Tuesday and the one cap Super Eagles forward had to exit the club.

Maja has attracted attention from top clubs in France and other major leagues this summer as a free agent but his next destination is not known yet.

Scottish giants, Glasgow Rangers, are one among the clubs interested in the Nigerian player despite being on the verge of clinching a €5 million deal for his compatriot Cyril Dessers.

Josh Maja made his Sunderland debut in January 2019 and played 100 games there before joining Bordeaux on January 26, 2019.

During his spell at the French club, the out of favour Nigeria international scored 29 goals in all competitions. While at the club, he went on loan at Fulham and then Stoke City.