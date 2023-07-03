Josh Maja To Remain At Bordeaux This Summer

Fast-rising Nigerian footballer, Josh Maja, is not expected to leave FC Girondins de Bordeaux this summer despite a series of suitors across Europe.

The 24-year-old Nigerian striker is currently wanted at Scottish club, Rangers but Bordeaux have no plans to sell him anytime soon.

After his previous agreement with the Ligue 2 side expired on Friday, June 30, 2023, the French club is eager to lock him down with a new contract.

This has been confirmed by Bordeaux’s owner, Gerard Lopez, who has also made it clear that the French club intends to keep Maja for the 2023-2024 season.

In an interview with France Bleu as quoted by Girondins4ever, the Bordeaux’s owner said the French club and the Nigerian star have had “discussions” concerning the player’s future.

“We really like Josh, he was also important during the season. He is a player who has opportunities elsewhere,” Gerard Lopez added.

“We proposed, it’s not finished yet, but here it is, it may be more complicated. Yes, you could say that I am less optimistic than Stian Gregersen.”

Josh Maja left English club Sunderland for French club Bordeaux in January 2019 after agreeing to a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The most recent Ligue 2 season saw him score 16 goals in 38 games for Bordeaux, and he has been linked to Rangers this summer.