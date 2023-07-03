Transfer Updates: Gvardiol, Silva, Mbappe, Pulisic, Maupay, And Others

Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol, 21, who plays for RB Leipzig, is prepared to join Manchester City for £86 million in this summer transfer window, according to the Telegraph.

The Saudi Pro League offered Fulham manager Marco Silva, 45, a £17 million contract, but he declined it, according to iNews.

Kylian Mbappe, a 24-year-old forward for Paris Saint-Germain and France, wants a deal for at least £206 million before he joins any team this summer, the Mail claimed.

Conor Gallagher of Chelsea and Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City are two English midfielders who Newcastle United is considering. Due to financial difficulties, negotiations with Southampton’s 20-year-old English defender Tino Livramento have come to an end, the Telegraph claimed.

Arsenal and Juventus are showing interest in Aymeric Laporte, a French center defender whose future at Manchester City is up in the air at age 29, World of Sports in Spanish claimed.

Christian Pulisic, a 24-year-old winger for Chelsea and the United States, has drawn a 25 million euro (£21.5 million) bid from Lyon. Before that, AC Milan offered 12 million pounds for him which Chelsea are yet to accept, according to Sports.

Cesar Azpilicueta, a 33-year-old defender for Chelsea, will sign a two-year contract with Atletico Madrid this week after the Blues chose to release him for free, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Brentford paid a club record £23 million to buy Nathan Collins, a 22-year-old center-back from the Republic of Ireland, according to Sky Sports.

Wolves rejected a 35 million euro offer from Serie A champion Napoli for Max Kilman, a 26-year-old English center defender, Sports claimed.

After his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine was suspended, Manor Solomon, a 23-year-old former Fulham loanee, is anticipated to sign a five-year contract with Tottenham, Sports claimed.

Everton are said to have offered either French forward Neal Maupay or 22-year-old English striker Ellis Simms in exchange for Blackburn Rovers’ 25-year-old English defender Scott Wharton, according to Football Insider.

Jesse Lingard, 30, a former midfielder for Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, is already training with MLS team Inter Miami after Wayne Rooney denied the 30-year-old would be joining DC United this summer, Mirror reported.

The Saudi Pro League has offered Gianluigi Buffon, a 45-year-old goalkeeper who has played for Juventus, Paris St. Germain, and Italy, a £25 million contract, the Mail claimed.