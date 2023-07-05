Gunshots And Pandemonium As Amotekun, Immigration Operatives Clash In Osun

Operatives of Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed Amotekun have reportedly engaged in a fight with men of the Nigerian Immigration Service in Osogbo capital of Osun State on Wednesday.

According to The Nation, the clash started with an operative of Amotekun and NIS having a confrontation around 10:45am in front of the Osun Government House Annex, Oke-Fia, Osogbo.

The incident, trailed with sporadic shooting led to palpable tension in the area.

The operatives shot into the air to scare themselves, making residents scamper to safety as business owners around that area closed their shops.

When the aforementioned publication visited the scene, shops in the the area had been closed over the fear of a gun duel.

Patrol vans of operatives of NIS and Amotekun were sighted inside the premises of Government House annex. It was gathered the leadership of the two agencies were holding a meeting to resolve the issue.

The reason for the clash between both agencies could not be unravelled.

Efforts to speak with the representatives of the agencies failed with none of them willing to talk.